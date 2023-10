HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Track has arrived at Holiday World for its newest roller coaster Good Gravy.

The amusement park posted a picture on its Facebook page showing a section of track hanging from a crane in the construction zone. The family coaster will open to the public in May in the Thanksgiving section of the park.

The coaster is a family boomerang, the first of its kind to open in North America, and costs approximately $10 million.