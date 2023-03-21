FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) When the application was made to build 20 townhomes on a 1.6-acre corner lot across from Canterbury School , a fire station, and a neighborhood of single family homes, the Fort Wayne Plan Commission balked.

This week, Rakesh Khatri, a local doctor, went back to the drawing board and is likely to reduce the number of 3-bedroom townhomes to 12, attorney Scott Federoff said Tuesday.

A 1.6-acre corner lot on South Bend Drive may be the site of 12 townhomes, if the Fort Wayne Plan Commission approves it. The density was reduced from 20 to 12 this week.



“We looked at this as infill,” said Federoff, adding that if you look directly north from the site you can see West Jefferson Boulevard and Getz Road, a concentrated crossroads of commercial development.

But due to concern from the neighborhood and the plan commission that the proposal was too dense, the application will change and hopefully be revisited at the plan commission’s April 10 meeting, Federoff said.

“The Plan Commission voted to remand the project for a new public hearing with a date to be determined based on when we get the new plan and updated application,” a statement Tuesday from the plan commission said. “The site committee gave no recommendation to the full Plan Commission. “

The existing home on the property is “beyond repair,” Federoff said. “I don’t know how many years it’s been vacant. My guess, it’s been a decade.”

The current proposal calls for townhomes with 2.5 baths, a kitchen, living room and dining area with a one-car garage. Federoff said the rent is proposed at $1,600 a month.