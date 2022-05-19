FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve been holding onto chemicals and hazardous material, you may have a spring cleaning opportunity Saturday.

This Saturday Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) will have tox-away Saturday for the second time this year.

The program takes away chemicals and otherwise illegal materials to throw away, something ACDEM’s director, Tom Fox, thinks is important.

About the materials being thrown away, Fox said, “so we’re trying to give people a safe and legal outlet for these materials to be properly disposed of and then get them out of their houses and know that they’re being taken care of properly and they won’t damage the impact of the environment or be a health hazard”

Motor oil, outdated paint, gasoline, fertilizers, and old household cleaners, are just a few examples of items accepted at Tox-Away events. Tox-Away has a weight limit of 50 pounds, and only accepts cash or checks.

They also take latex paint at an additional charge.

There will be two more tox-away Saturdays this year…

September 10

October 15

You can find a full list of accepted material and other information here.