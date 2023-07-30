A tornado was confirmed from the thunderstorms that moved through early Saturday morning. According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, a tornado touched down north of Hicksville in Defiance County.

The tornado was rated an EF-1 with peak winds of 90 mph. This tornado was on the ground for only a minute, but traveled 0.72 miles. The tornado was as wide as 100 yards at one point.

This tornado touched down north of Buckskin Road and west of Casebeer Road. It made its way north and east, causing damage to multiple barns, and a home. Luckily, no injuries or deaths were reported.