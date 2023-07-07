(NEXSTAR) – The rankings are in, and an ice cream parlor in Nebraska has been named the best in the US and Canada for 2023, according to Yelp’s annual Top 100 list.

The business review site looked at the total volume and ratings of reviews, among other factors, between Jan. 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 to determine the top shops.

Coneflower Creamery in Omaha, Nebraska took the top prize this year, according to Yelp. Owned by two pastry chefs, the hot summer delicacies include “farm-to-cone” flavors such as Sun-Ripened Strawberry and Sweet Corn.

As for what ice cream lovers are talking about on the app, several trends emerged over the past year, according yelp.

Ube, a yam native to Southeast Asia, has been a hot favorite thanks to the deep purple color it gives ice cream and other sweets.

Vegan flavors are also enjoying a moment as well, as evidenced by the artisanal flavors featured at Coneflower Creamery.

Paletas, the rectangular Mexican “popsicles” that come in both fruity and creamy varieties, have also inspired handmade offerings like that of Las Vegas-based La Paleta (#4).

The final trend doesn’t involve a cone, according to Yelp. Customer’s of fifth-ranked Fluffy’s Sno-Balls in Long Beach, California can order their ice cream hidden inside a frosty sno-ball. Customers also raved about ice cream layered with Italian ice at Confetti Italian Ice & Custard in Costa Mesa, California (#9) and air-fried at another California-based shop, Deep Barrel Roasters & Creamery (#13).

Here are the top 25 ice cream shops, according to Yelp:

Coneflower Creamery (Omaha, Nebraska) Let’s Chill Homemade Ice Cream (Coral Springs, Florida) I Scream Ice Cream (Albuquerque, New Mexico) La Paleta (Las Vegas, Nevada) Fluffy’s Sno-Balls (Long Beach, California) Moo Moo Cows (Baltimore, Maryland) Tricycle Ice Cream (Providence, Rhode Island) Meadowlark Dairy (Pleasanton, California) Confetti Italian Ice & Custard (Costa Mesa, California) Mitchell’s Ice Cream (San Francisco, California) The Paleta Bar-Shanghai Plaza (Las Vegas, Nevada) Joey’s Custard (Sanibel, Florida) Deep Barrel Roasters & Creamery (Norco, California) Ryder’s Poke and Shave Ice (Oahu, Hawaii) Surfin’ Spoon (Nags Head, North Carolina) Page’s (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) Sugar Koi (Cary, North Carolina) Antojitos Colibri (Reno, Nevada) Sweet Aloha Ice Cream (Davie, Florida) Ozzie’s Ice Cream (Greensboro, North Carolina) Manolis Ice Cream, Pastries, & Cakes (Austin, Texas) Fox Meadows Creamery (Ephrata, Pennsylvania) Kirk’s Ice Cream Parlor (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina) Ginther’s Swirls Ice Cream (Orlando, Florida) Botolino Gelato Artigianale (Dallas, Texas)

See Yelp’s full Top 100 list.