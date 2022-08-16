Pierre Atlas is a senior lecturer in public affairs at the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental affairs at IUPUI. His comparative research and publications have examined how the legacy of the North American frontier helps explain contemporary political differences between the United States and Canada on issues such as Indigenous policy, the role of government, and gun laws and gun culture. In the video above, Atlas discusses what we know about the impact of arming teachers for safety, and how arming teachers differs from armed school officers. He also touches on the steps lawmakers should consider, and how teachers feel about all this.

