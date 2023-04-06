FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The new Super Mario Bros. Movie made its debut on the big screen Wednesday.

The film featured several popular actors such as Chris Pratt, Jack Black and Seth Rogan.

Super Mario Bros. first launched for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) on September 13, 1985 in Japan. Shigeru Miyamoto, born in Japan, was a director, producer and designer for the game. The game would debut in the United States on October 18 of the same year. As of 2022, the game has sold more than 40 million copies.

With the anticipation for the film building up prior to the Wednesday launch, a team at BrightspeedPlans conducted a study to figure out the most searched Mario game series in each state.

The Super Mario games accounted for the largest share of leading searches by tallying 46% of the results, including Indiana. Other neighboring states in the Midwest had a similar result such as Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky.

Following that series were the Mario Party games, leading in 34% of U.S. states. These games were primarily searched in northern states such as Michigan, Minnesota, Maine and Washington.

Mario Strikers finished in third place, leading in 10% of the states (including Alaska). Maryland and Iowa are the only two states that lead the way for Mario Kart search results.

The study also compiled data from November 2022 to figure out which individual game from each of these series had the most unit sales, along with the respective console and release date for these games.

Super Mario

Super Mario Bros. – 40.2 Million (NES – 1985) New Super Mario Bros. – 30.8 Million (DS – 2006) New Super Mario Bros. Wii – 30.3 Million (Wii – 2009) Super Mario Odyssey – 23.5 Million (Switch – 2017) Super Mario World – 20.6 Million (SNES – 1990) Super Mario Land – 18.1 Million (Game Boy – 1989) Super Mario Bros. 3 – 17.3 Million (NES – 1988) New Super Mario Bros. 2 – 13.4 Million (3DS – 2012) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 13.3 Million (Switch – 2019) Super Mario 3D Land – 12.8 Million (3DS – 2011)

Mario Party

Super Mario Party – 17.8 Million (Switch – 2018) Mario Party DS – 9.31 Million (DS – 2007) Mario Party 8 – 8.85 Million (Wii – 2007) Mario Party Superstars – 6.88 Million (Switch – 2021) Mario Party 9 – 3.11 Million (Wii – 2012) Mario Party: Island Tour – 2.93 Million (3DS – 2013) Mario Party – 2.70 Million (Nintendo 64 – 1998) Mario Party 2 – 2.48 Million (Nintendo 64 – 1999) Mario Party 4 – 2.46 Million (GameCube – 2002) Mario Party 10 – 2.26 Million (Wii U – 2015)

Mario Sports

Mario Tennis Aces – 3.66 Million (Switch- 2018) Mario Strikers Charged – 2.60 Million (Wii- 2007) Mario Golf: Super Rush – 2.35 Million (Switch – 2021) Mario Tennis – 2.32 Million (Nintendo 64 – 2000) Mario Super Sluggers – 2.32 Million (Wii – 2008) Mario Hoops 3-on-3 – 2.03 Million (DS – 2006) Mario Sports Mix – 1.98 Million (Wii – 2010) Mario Strikers: Battle League – 1.91 Million (Switch – 2022) Mario Power Tennis – 1.79 Million (Wii – 2009) Super Mario Strikers – 1.60 Million (GameCube- 2005)

Mario Kart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 45.3 Million (Switch – 2017) Mario Kart Wii – 37.4 Million (Wii – 2008) Mario Kart DS – 23.6 Million (DS- 2005) Mario Kart 7 – 19.0 Million (3DS- 2011) Mario Kart 64 – 9.87 Million (Nintendo 64- 1996) Super Mario Kart – 8.76 Million (SNES – 1992) Mario Kart 8 – 8.46 Million (Wii U- 2014) Mario Kart: Double Dash!! – 6.88 Million (GameCube- 2003) Mario Kart: Super Circuit – 5.91 Million (Game Boy Advance- 2001) Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – 1.27 Million (Switch- 2020)

Despite the Nintendo Switch only being around since 2017, the console has already been the home to many of the best-selling Mario games. This includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party and Super Mario Odyssey (pictured above).

Other series in the Mario franchise that led states in search results were Mario Golf, Mario Tennis and Paper Mario.

For more information on a complete breakdown of this study, you can visit the BrightspeedPlans website.