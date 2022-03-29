Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov handed over command of the International Space Station early Tuesday to American astronaut Thomas Marshburn.

Shkaplerov spoke highly of the continued cooperative efforts aboard the ISS despite current turmoil on earth.

“We are one crew and I think ISS is like symbol of the friendship and cooperations and like symbol of future exploration of space,” Shkaplerov said during the handover ceremony aboard the ISS.

Marshburn returned the well wishes.

“Anton, it’s an honor and a privilege to accept command of the International Space Station and continuing the international partnership and that legacy in space flight. Want to thank you. You’ve been a wonderful commander,” Marshburn said.