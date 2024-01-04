WASHINGTON (CBS) – The United States Mint will begin accepting pre-orders for products in the Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coin Program on Thursday at noon. Orders are expected to begin shipping in early February.

Authorized by Public Law 117-163, this program celebrates the life of abolitionist Harriet Tubman. The public law directs the Mint to produce $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half-dollar clad coins as part of the program.

Pricing for the gold product options is based on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum Products table. Introductory sales prices are in effect until Feb. 5 at 3 p.m., after which regular pricing will take effect. The household order limits of one for each gold option are in effect for the first 24 hours.

The Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the Mint, signed 250 Certificates of Authenticity (COAs) for the 2024 Harriet Tubman Three-Coin Proof Set (24CR). These COAs will be randomly inserted into unmarked sets and will be fulfilled when shipping begins. Pre-order your set when sales open at noon Thursday and keep your fingers crossed for a chance to be one of the lucky recipients.

“Every coin produced by the United States Mint helps to tell a story that teaches us about America’s history or connects us to a special memory,” said Director Gibson. “We hope this program will honor the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman and inspire others to learn more about this amazing woman.”

Surcharges in the amount of $35 for each $5 gold coin sold; $10 for each silver dollar sold; and $5 for each half dollar sold—totaling $50 for each three-coin set sold—are authorized to be paid to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., in Auburn, New York, to advance their missions.