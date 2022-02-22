(NEXSTAR) – “Twosday” is a special day for everyone, but for one couple, the palindrome 2/2/22 became unforgettable – and a bit longer – when they welcomed a child into the world early Tuesday morning.

Judah Grace Spear was born at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center in North Carolina to parents Aberli and Hank Spear, according to Cone Health.

As for the delivery room Baby Judah was in, you guessed it, it was number 2.

The morning was extra special for mom Aberli, who is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor whose cancer treatments made pregnancy unlikely.

(Courtesy: Doug Allred/Cone Health)

“But the family continued to pray for a little one – and today their prayer was answered!” Cone Health said in a news release. “Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly. Judah means “praise” – and she is a blessing for her family!”

Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred told Nexstar that both mother and baby “are doing fine” while they rest up at the hospital before going home.

“We are so happy for this sweet family!” Cone Health and Alamance medical center stated. “Happy birthday, Judah Grace!”