How’s this for a Halloween scare? There’s a candy shortage!

Aaron Lawry, an assistant professor of consumer science at Purdue University, said candy producers will have trouble keeping up with demand this Halloween season due to supply chain disruptions and increased inflation.

Lawry said that throughout the pandemic there has been an increase in the demand for candy. This increase, combined with supply chain issues and rising inflation, have caught many candy producers off guard.

Lawry said that Hershey’s has been transparent in saying that they will not be able to meet the spike in demand that will come around Halloween.

Lawry predicted that competitors of Hershey’s will try to take advantage of this shortage by ramping up production. Smaller candy businesses could try to adjust their marketing to attract new customers during this time, he added.

Ingredients used in candy come from all over the world. As a result, the industry has been impacted by events such as the war in Ukraine and the rise in shipping costs that comes with inflation, Lawry said.