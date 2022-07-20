(WANE) – Trader Joe’s has recalled their Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles because of potential hard plastic pieces in them.

Cookies with the best by date of 02/03/2023 that are labeled with code SKU# 94075 may contain plastic pieces.

Trader Joe’s says no injuries have been reported yet and all the dangerous cookies have been removed from sale.

Trader Joe’s urges people to throw away any of these cookies if you have them or return them to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Pacific Time.

Questions or concerns can also be submitted online.