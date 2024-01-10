(NEXSTAR) – New year, new job?

On Wednesday, online workplace ratings site Glassdoor released its annual list of the best places work, ranging from beloved burger joint In-n-Out to Santa Clara, Calif.-based technology company Nvidia.

The ratings are based on the input of employees and the anonymous feedback they give during reviews about their job, workplace or employer.

Respondents weigh factors that include career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, and senior management and work-life balance, according to Glassdoor.

When it comes to the top large company to work for in the U.S., Boston-based consulting firm Bain & Company took the top spot with a rating of 4.8 out of 5.

Bain was followed by Nvidia, software companies ServiceNow, MathWorks and Procore Technologies in the top five. See the full list below:

Rank Company Rating (out of 5) 1. Bain & Company 4.8 2. Nvidia 4.7 3. ServiceNow 4.6 4. MathWorks 4.6 5. Procore Technologies 4.6 6. In-N-Out Burger 4.6 7. VMware 4.5 8. Deltek 4.5 9. 2020 Companies 4.5 10. Fidelity Investments 4.5 (Glassdoor)

An outlier of the top ten, dominated by software companies, was In-N-Out. The Irvine, Calif.-based burger chain has made the list for 10 straight years with employees giving lofty reviews for compensation, health insurance and other benefits.

The full list of top employers includes a companies in a number of industries, from an Indiana-based car wash company (11. Crew Carwash) to an airline (13. Delta Air Lines).

Glassdoor also released its rankings for medium and small businesses in the U.S.:

Ranking Company Rating (out of 5) 1. Whatnot 4.8 2. WebBank 4.8 3. Axios HQ 4.7 4. Events.com 4.7 5. Notion Labs 4.7 6. NetWorth Realty 4.7 7. MarginEdge 4.7 8. Tradehome Shoes 4.6 9. Chameleon Collective 4.6 10. GVEC 4.6 (Glassdoor)

See the full list of medium and small businesses here.

The new rankings come days after a healthy jobs report showed that employers in the US added 216,000 jobs in December, up from 173,000 the month before.

Despite the rosy figures and an average 4.1% year-over-year increase in hourly wages, pollsters and economists say there has never been as great of a disconnect between the health of the economy and Americans’ perception.

The dour popular view has been dubbed by some on social media as the “silent depression.” Some experts theorize that the poor public perception is a product of several years of rampant inflation which, although it has cooled recently, left even basic goods 17% more expensive than they were before the surge.