(iSeeCars) – Used car prices have seen record highs over the past 15 months as the result of the global microchip shortage. According to the recent iSeeCars.com analysis of over 1.7 million used car sales in February, used car prices increased 34.1 percent, or $8,668, compared to the same period the previous year.

Some used car prices have increased more than others due to heightened demand and limited inventory. Here are the used cars that have had the highest price increases in each state:

Used Cars with Greatest Price Increases By State – iSeeCars State Vehicle % Used Price More than New $ Used Price More than New Alabama Hyundai Sonata 50.8% $8,313 Alaska Ford Escape 39.2% $7,743 Arizona Kia Forte 55.4% $7,024 Arkansas Toyota Corolla 46.3% $7,111 California Kia Forte 54.6% $7,135 Colorado Toyota Corolla 47.4% $6,781 Connecticut Kia Forte 55.1% $7,040 Delaware Chevrolet Equinox 42.2% $7,902 Florida Kia Forte 52.4% $6,479 Georgia Nissan Versa 49.2% $5,732 Hawaii Kia Forte 49.0% $7,192 Idaho Ford Escape 36.1% $6,791 Illinois Kia Forte 53.8% $6,643 Indiana Kia Forte 55.1% $7,402 Iowa Nissan Rogue 43.6% $8,247 Kansas Nissan Sentra 43.9% $5,820 Kentucky Nissan Sentra 48.9% $6,262 Louisiana Hyundai Sonata 48.9% $7,805 Maine Nissan Rogue 39.2% $7,501 Maryland Kia Forte 51.6% $6,683 Massachusetts Kia Forte 54.2% $7,265 Michigan Kia Soul 51.7% $6,695 Minnesota Toyota Corolla 48.0% $6,704 Mississippi Nissan Sentra 44.1% $6,041 Missouri Kia Forte 53.2% $6,709 Montana Nissan Rogue 44.2% $9,102 Nebraska Nissan Altima 46.0% $7,257 Nevada Hyundai Sonata 49.3% $7,795 New Hampshire Nissan Sentra 48.5% $6,231 New Jersey Kia Forte 61.0% $7,750 New Mexico Hyundai Elantra 46.8% $6,806 New York Kia Forte 53.7% $6,932 North Carolina Acura RDX 52.7% $13,241 North Dakota Toyota RAV4 40.8% $9,031 Ohio Kia Forte 54.0% $6,949 Oklahoma Nissan Sentra 50.0% $6,480 Oregon Kia Forte 48.3% $6,603 Pennsylvania Kia Forte 56.6% $7,211 Rhode Island Nissan Rogue 46.3% $8,992 South Carolina Kia Forte 53.5% $7,128 South Dakota Nissan Rogue 47.7% $9,083 Tennessee Nissan Versa 49.9% $5,880 Texas Volvo XC60 50.8% $14,523 Utah Honda Civic 45.7% $7,574 Vermont Toyota Corolla 49.3% $7,377 Virginia Kia Forte 50.8% $6,867 Washington Kia Soul 49.4% $6,924 West Virginia Ford Escape 42.3% $7,697 Wisconsin Nissan Sentra 46.6% $6,126 Wyoming Ford Escape 37.2% $7,479

The Kia Forte subcompact car, which is among the most affordable new cars on the market, has the highest price increase in the most states with 17.

The vehicle with the highest price increase across all states is the Kia Forte in New Jersey with an 61.0 percent increase.

Small cars, including compact and subcompact sedans and hatchbacks, account for 31 vehicles on the list.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

While consumers were previously advised to wait to purchase a used car if they were able to do so, the microchip shortage is expected to persist for at least a year longer than originally anticipated. The only way to avoid severe price hikes for the foreseeable future is to purchase a used vehicle that isn’t in very high demand and to avoid these vehicles with the largest price hikes. However, consumers who have one of these vehicles could see a high profit if they want to trade their car in.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.7 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in February 2021 and 2022. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as both a percentage difference from the 2021 price as well as a dollar difference. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2022 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

This article originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.