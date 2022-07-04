(iSeeCars) – Driving a fast car is an aspiration for many. But given the price tag and limited utility of most sports cars, car buyers often choose to own a more practical vehicle instead. While many high-performance sports cars are in the six-figure range, there are plenty of new and used sports cars that can help satisfy your need for speed for less than $50,000.

Here are the sports cars that provide an adrenaline rush without the high price tag.

Fastest Cars Under $50,000

These new sports cars and sports sedans all have starting prices of under $50,000 and are ranked in ascending order of the 0-60 time for their corresponding trim levels.

Fastest Cars Under $50,000 Rank Sports Car 0-60 Time MSRP 1 Ford Mustang GT With Performance Package 3.9 $47,570 2 Chevrolet Camaro SS 4.0 $37,500 3 BMW M2 4.1 $45,500 4 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 4.3 $41,920 5 Volkswagen Golf R 4.3 $43,645 6 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 4.5 $44,155 7 Audi S3 4.5 $44,900 8 Genesis G70 4.5 $46,5500 9 Kia Stinger GT 4.6 $44,965 10 Mercedes-Benz A-Class AMG 4.6 $46,000 11 Toyota Supra 5.0 $43,190 12 Honda Civic Type R 5.1 $37,895 13 Hyundai Veloster N 5.5 $32,500 14 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5.7 $28,315 15 Tesla Model 3 5.8 $46,490 16 Subaru BRZ 5.8 $27,995

1. Ford Mustang GT With Performance Package

The Ford Mustang earns the top spot as the fastest car for under $50,000. It’s also the sports car with the highest iSeeCars Quality Score of 8.4 out of 10 for its coupe version and also ranks high on our list of best sports cars. The highest-performance trim under $50,000 is the GT trim, which features a 5.0-liter V8 with 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque that can reach 0-60 in 3.9 seconds when paired with the GT Performance package. The GT performance package includes summer tires, Brembo front brakes, heavy-duty front springs, chassis bracing, a larger radiator, retuned chassis and stability control, and a Torsen limited-slip differential.

2. Chevrolet Camaro

The “everyman’s sports car,” the Chevrolet Camaro ranks second. The Chevy Camaro’s base model comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating 275 horsepower, and it goes from zero to 60 in 5.4 seconds and reaches a max speed of 155 mph. For under $40,000, buyers can choose higher trims including the LT1 and 1SS which have a 455-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 engine and 6-speed manual transmission. Opting for the more powerful V8 in these trims provides a 0-60 time of 4.0 seconds

3. BMW M2

The BMW M2, which is the high-performance version of the 2-Series ranks third. The 2022 M240i xDrive Coupe features a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. This sporty vehicle can go from 0-60 in 4.1 seconds.

4. Dodge Charger Scat Pack

The Dodge Charger Scat Pack muscle car ranks fourth. The Charger Scat Pack trim has a 485-horsepower V8 engine and includes special features like a stiffer suspension, a limited-slip rear differential, and Brembo brakes. It can reach 0-60 in 4.3 seconds. The Scat Pack Widebody trim features upgrades including fender flares, adaptive damping suspension, Brembo brakes, performance tires, and 20-inch black wheels.

5. Volkswagen Golf R

The Volkswagen Golf R ranks fifth and features a 315-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. While it comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic can achieve 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds.

6. Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

A second Dodge performance car ranks sixth, the Dodge Challenger two-door coupe. While the base V6 offers ample power and acceleration, higher trims like the R/T Scat Pack have a 6.40-liter Hemi V8 with 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. The R/T Scat Pack can reach 0-60 in 4.5 seconds.

7. Audi S3

The Audi S3 ranks seventh. The S3 is the high-performance version of the A3 small car and features a 306-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, a sport suspension, and all-wheel drive. The S3 can reach 0-60 in 4.5 seconds.

8. Genesis G70

The Genesis G70 small luxury car ranks eighth. The Genesis G70’s 3.3T trim has a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine with 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque that can reach 0-60 in 4.5 seconds.

9. Kia Stinger GT

Ranked ninth is the Kia Stinger sports sedan’s GT1 Trim. For under $50,000, you can get the performance-oriented GT1 model, which has a twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 with 368 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. The GT1 offers more power than the base model’s 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. The Kia Stinger GT1 can go from zero to 60 in a respectable 4.6 seconds. The Stinger comes standard with rear-wheel drive, but features an optional all-wheel drive system.

10. Mercedes-Benz AMG A 35

The tenth-ranked Mercedes-Benz AMG A 35 is the high-performance variant of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The AMG model has a 302-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-four engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and can complete the 0-60 sprint in 4.6 seconds.

11. Toyota Supra

The Toyota Supra ranks eleventh. For under $50,000, you can get the base turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The Supra reaches 0-60 in five seconds.

12. Honda Civic Type R

The Honda Civic Type R ranks twelfth. The Civic Type R hatchback is the high-performance version of the compact Honda Civic. The Type R has turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 306 horsepower and can go from 0-60 in 5.1 seconds.

13. Hyundai Veloster N

Ranked thirteenth is the Hyundai Veloster N hot hatch, which is the high-performance variant of the now-discontinued Hyundai Veloster. New versions of the Veloster N are just above $30,000 at $32,500. The Hyundai Veloster N has a 275 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. While it comes standard with a manual transmission, an eight-speed dual clutch automatic transmission is available for an extra $1,500. The Hyundai Veloster N does 0-60 in 5.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 155 mph.

14. Mazda MX-5 Miata

Next is the Mazda MX-5 Miata two-seat roadster. The Miata can go from zero to 60 in 5.7 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 135 mph with its softtop convertible roof. Models with the hardtop roof in its RF form have a slightly slower time of 5.8 seconds. The Miata has one engine choice, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. Because the Mazda MX-5 Miata only has one engine, higher trims don’t boost the acceleration, ​​but the top Grand Touring trim starts at $31,770 and adds features like automatic high-beam headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, traffic sign recognition, climate control, leather seats, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

15. Tesla Model 3

Ranked fifteenth is the Tesla Model 3 electric car. The Tesla Model 3’s rear-wheel-drive version is the only trim available for under $50,000, and can reach 0-60 in 5.8 seconds.

16. Subaru BRZ

The Subaru BRZ rounds out the list. After a hiatus for the 2021 model year, the BRZ re-emerged in 2022 with a full redesign. The BRZ has a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine with 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive come standard, and a six-speed automatic transmission is optional. The BRZ can go from 0-60 in 5.8 seconds when paired with its manual transmission.

Bottom Line

All sports cars are fun to drive, but the ones topping this list offer a fast-yet-practical option for those who want a thrilling driving experience. For a budget of $50,000, buyers can graduate from the base trim of many sports cars and afford later-model used luxury sports cars. Be sure to also check out our companion guides including the fastest cars under $40k, fastest cars under $30k, and our list of the best sports cars under $30,000 for additional practical sports cars.

