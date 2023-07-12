Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One payment pause is coming to an end for millions, including those in the Hoosier state. Student loan repayments are set to pick back up again in October.

Experts believe now to be a good time to start planning financially. Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute of Purdue University Fort Wayne, suggested contacting your student loan servicer. That’s who you’ll be making those payments to. Ask how much your payments are going to be, and find out if you qualify for any of the income-based repayment programs.

“There have been some new updates from the Biden administration about some of those programs that may actually allow you to pay nothing on your student loans, not the same as getting them wiped out but it’s still in terms of your budget of how much money you’re spending each month.”

Blakeman said these programs will be based on specific things like income and job type. Regardless, she said it’s also important to create a budget and beware of scams.

“I really think it is making sure you know who your loan servicer is, starting to get familiar with that so if you’re starting to get phone calls, I mean think about it, we’re kind of used to getting those phone calls of like, ‘Hi, I’m calling from the IRS,’ guess what the IRS literally never calls you,” Blakeman said. “So go online and find out from your student loan servicer who it is because there’s multiple student loan servicers.”

Blakeman said if you have paid student loans before, your loan servicer could have changed, so it’s important to check that as well.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, President Biden’s administration is trying to come up with more ways to provide debt-relief for students after the Supreme Court shot down the Biden-Harris Administration’s student debt relief plan. The administration is working on an alternative path to debt relief for working and middle-class borrowers, a new repayment plan called the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan, and implementing a temporary on-ramp to protect borrowers from missed, late or partial payments affecting their credit.

Student loan repayments resume in October.