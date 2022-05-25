FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers, gun laws and protocols are being brought into question. But, another issue is taking the spotlight.

How can safety protocols in schools prepare students and staff for emergency situations?

Attorney Catherine Michael represents students and their families in a variety of education and personal injury cases. She says that equipment can be a factor in keeping people safe at school.

“I think No. 1 is ensuring that we have security cameras in our schools. That only protects the students and it protects the faculty, and have somebody who is actually watching,” Michael says.

Michael said schools could also install bulletproof glass for the windows and doors and metal detectors, or implement the use of non-fatal net guns, bullet shields, and drop-down walls to lock in intruders.

The surviving victims of school shootings often feel the impact long after the incident, Michael said. The oldest victim of a shooting that happened 15 years ago still struggles to this day with fears of safety, she said.

“As someone who has represented victims who have survived school shootings, I will say the effect is devastating,” Michael said. “It changes the rest of their lives.”

Indiana lawmakers are also considering protocols following the mass shooting.