Using a lubricant will help maintain the strength and resilience of the springs inside the basketball rim.

(WANE) — A new study from insurance comparison site QuoteWizard found that sports-related injuries are down 10% since 2017.

The study defined a sports injury as any injury from a sports activity that resulted in an emergency room visit.

According to the report, basketball has accrued over 400,000 sports injuries from 2010-2019, the highest of any sport, but injuries from the sport have seen a 19% decrease since 2017.

The only sports that have not seen a decline in injuries since 2017 are volleyball, skateboarding, lacrosse and rugby.

The study also found that injuries in team sports such as football and basketball are more common than in individual sports such as tennis and boxing.

QuoteWizard analyzed data from the National Security Council and Insurance Information Institute regarding sports-related injuries from 2010 to 2020, but data from 2020 was not included in the percentage calculations due to COVID-19 impacting changes in sports participation.