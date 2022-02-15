FORT DODGE, IOWA — Police in Iowa said a sleeping child “narrowly missed” being hit by a bullet fired into their home early Tuesday.

Now, police have asked neighbors for help in identifying the shooter.

According to a news release, the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. in Fort Dodge. Police said the home was struck by several gunshots including one that passed into the home, “narrowly missing” a sleeping 8-year-old child and their mother in a bedroom.

Police said it appeared the home wasn’t the target of the gunfire, and the mother and child were “innocent bystanders.”

Police were investigating other reports of shots fired last night in Fort Dodge that may be connected.

Homeowners in the city were asked to review any video that may have been captured by their security or doorbell cameras.