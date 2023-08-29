(CBS) – Tuesday marks Goodyear’s 125th anniversary, and to celebrate, its three iconic blimps are conducting sky-high celebrations across the U.S.

The three blimps – located in Akron, Ohio; Carson City, California; and Pompano Beach, Florida are providing their communities the chance to see, and in some communities even ride, the blimp.

Today’s Goodyear Blimps can reach a top speed of 73 miles per hour, stretch nearly 250 feet long, and even have bathrooms. Back in 1955, the Goodyear Blimp was the first to provide aerial coverage for a live sporting event at the Rose Bowl – a tradition that continues today.