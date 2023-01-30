A new study by The Match Lab lists the top 24 dating profile mistakes made by men in the U.S.

The Match Lab uses psychology, research, and data to provide dating profile writing and dating profile photo services for online dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and more.

In their new study, The Match Lab surveyed 100 women across the United States about the worst mistakes they see men make on dating apps. All of the women surveyed were single, straight, and actively using one or more apps.

The study summarizes the worst dating profile mistakes to avoid in order to get more likes and matches.

Coming in at the number one worst dating mistake is posting shirtless pictures in your dating profile. Landing the second spot on the list is posting too many group photos. Women ranked the third worst dating profile mistake as using low-quality photos in your dating profile.

Out of the 24 mistakes revealed by the women surveyed, six mistakes involved how guys write their Tinder bios, Bumble bios, and Hinge prompts. Landing the fourth worst mistake was guys writing dating profile bios and prompts that are overly generic. The study found that too many men write “cliche” profile bios rather than actually revealing their interests and hobbies.

Other dating profile writing mistakes involve men appearing too self-centered, making sexual references, and excessively mentioning height.

The study’s results underscore the importance of using good dating profile pictures for guys on Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, or any app.

The sixth worst dating profile mistake was guys including pictures with other women in their dating profile. Other dating photo mistakes were posting selfies, uploading hunting photos or fishing photos, using photo filters, including photos with an ex, and guys posting photos of themselves with children.

