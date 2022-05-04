Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation.
Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.
Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.
50. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,498
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#739 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,001
49. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,521
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,000 (#15 most common name, +31.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #66
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 46,803
48. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,685
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#816 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151
47. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,693
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136 (#472 (tie) most common name, -92.0% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 80,209
46. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,699
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#827 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118
45. Holly
Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,745
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141 (#462 most common name, -91.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,467
44. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,747
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 271 (#266 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,948
43. Misty
Misty is a name of English origin meaning “mist”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,787
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
- Rank: #75
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,284
42. Stacey
Stacey is a name of Greek origin meaning “resurrection”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,833
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 59,222
41. Wendy
Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,834
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 24 (#1285 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188
40. Tonya
Tonya is a name of Russian origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,981
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#2093 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 57,768
39. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,981
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#816 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241
38. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,028
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125 (#510 (tie) most common name, -93.8% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185
37. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,057
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 196 (#362 most common name, -90.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911
36. Jill
Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,065
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,073
35. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,118
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162 (#420 (tie) most common name, -92.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,013
34. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,339
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#762 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 73,759
33. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,348
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#654 (tie) most common name, -96.0% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327
32. Stacy
Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning “fruitful or productive”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,415
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911
31. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,432
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#567 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,812
30. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,443
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 431 (#163 most common name, -82.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777
29. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,522
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#200 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433
28. Carrie
Carrie is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,705
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#1539 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 66,837
27. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,713
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757
26. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,725
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830
25. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,804
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#1044 (tie) most common name, -98.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784
24. April
April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,811
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#595 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935
23. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,854
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1714 (tie) most common name, -99.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538
22. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,368
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 652 (#100 most common name, -80.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279
21. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,390
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 282 (#256 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488
20. Dawn
Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,434
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443
19. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,477
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,139 (#13 most common name, -38.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869
18. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,487
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 220 (#325 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216
17. Shannon
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,534
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#1602 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805
16. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,601
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 236 (#306 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672
15. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,654
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 423 (#166 most common name, -88.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312
14. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,798
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 765 (#77 (tie) most common name, -79.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841
13. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,113
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#718 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568
12. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,128
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 165 (#414 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949
11. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,161
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#456 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747
10. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,733
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 206 (#351 (tie) most common name, -95.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470
9. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,279
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 230 (#315 (tie) most common name, -95.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920
8. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,064
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124 (#513 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676
7. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,582
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 352 (#208 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112
6. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,025
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47 (#986 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939
5. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,737
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 236 (#306 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140
4. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,898
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 193 (#365 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291
3. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,749
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 309 (#235 most common name, -96.8% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009
2. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,952
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 243 (#299 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222
1. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Indiana
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 17,105
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 230 (#315 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791