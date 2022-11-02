(KTLA) — McDonald’s famous Happy Meal is collaborating with Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

At participating restaurants, the meal will include one of 10 “Wakanda Forever” superhero toys based on the characters from the Marvel superhero sequel.

(Courtesy of McDonald’s)

The toys aren’t the only unique thing about this meal.

McDonald’s has changed up the Happy Meal box to mimic the design of Black Panther’s uniform. The box still has the traditional golden arches as the handles, topped off with a golden smile across the box’s center.

“The first Black Panther movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers – and that’s because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast,” said Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement at McDonald’s. “It set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen. And now, we’re excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing.”

The Happy Meal is available now for a limited time while supplies last.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” starring Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o, hits theaters on Nov. 11.