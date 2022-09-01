It’s claimed to be a world first – the LG OLED Flex can go from completely flat to spectacularly curved, letting users choose their ideal arc from 20 different levels of curvature.

Users can manually change the degree of curvature in five percent increments.

LG says it’s a perfect experience for immersive console, PC, and cloud gaming, or for enjoying live TV broadcasts and content streaming services.

It’s made possible by LG’s backlight-free, self-lit OLED technology.

“Many people know that we’re the pioneers when it comes to OLED technology, and one of the things that we did is that we can make it absolutely thin so it actually can roll,” explains LG product strategy team Frank Lee.

“So, we took that innovation and those learnings, and now we made it possible so that you can go from flat to fully curved, at a maximum curvature of 900R.”

“Although we are definitely positioning this for the gamer, at the same time, it’s something that you could use in a home office or work because you could control the level of curvature,” he adds.

OLED – or organic light-emitting diodes – TVs use pixels that are self-illuminating and can thus be shut off individually.

Sets using OLEDs, primarily made by LG, tend to be pricey because the screens are difficult to produce.

“I’m not a gamer, but looks cool,” says one IFA visitor.

“I can really see how the bendable display will offer you a greater variety of viewing experiences,” says technology expert Nicole Scott.

“Say if you have it flat, you might be enjoying a movie. If you have it more curved, that could be for a first-person shooter or a racing game. I can see that your task would definitely dictate how you’d want to position the display.”

Last year, LG said it was getting out of its loss-making smartphone business to focus on electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence and other products and services.

The company was once the third-largest mobile phone maker, but lost market share to Chinese and other competitors.

IFA Berlin, Europe’s largest consumer electronics event, opened with media previews Tuesday and Wednesday. Doors open to the public Thursday.