WATCH: U.S. law enforcement officials said they discovered a “sophisticated” tunnel used for drug trafficking on the U.S. Mexico Border in Otay Mesa, California recently. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement just released video of the tunnel that’s estimated to be 1,744 feet long, complete with a rail system, electricity, and a ventilation system.
Law enforcement officials discover tunnel used for drug trafficking on U.S. Mexico border
by: CBS Newspath
