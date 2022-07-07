(WANE) – According to Ivy Tech Community College, jobs in healthcare, technology, and advanced manufacturing fields are “recession-proof” because of their high demand in our current job market.

The threat of a looming recession has many people evaluating their chosen career paths, and the booming job market means now is the prime time to do so.

Healthcare, technology, and advanced manufacturing all offer certification that can be earned through an associates degree in as soon as in a single semester.

Ivy Tech says that, because employers are trying to retain their workforce, many are offering to pay for their employees continued education.

Indiana University economist Andrew Butters says it’s difficult to predict a recession, especially when the job market is this strong.

Butters says it’s too early to say if we’re in a recession now.