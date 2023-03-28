FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new study by LazerAway utilized seven health characteristics to determine the major U.S. city with the youngest looking people.

The study focuses on the 65 most populous cities in the country. LazerAway considered factors such as drinking, obesity, sleep, physical activity, sun exposure, smoking and stress.

Of the cities considered in the study, Indianapolis ranked in the top five least young-looking cities.

Here is the top five list:

Baltimore, MD Detroit, MI Cincinnati, OH Cleveland, OH Indianapolis, IN

According to the CDC data, 37 percent of Indianapolis residents lack good sleep habits. This ranks fifth worst on the list. Additionally, 29 percent of residents have little to no physical activity, ranking fourth worst on the list. More than 38 percent of people in Indianapolis are obese, the second worst in the nation. With more than 23 percent of those who live in Indianapolis and smoke, that ranks as the worst in the nation.

From all four categories, Indianapolis is above average. In terms of drinking, sun exposure and stress, they are labeled as average.

For more on the national data, you can view the full report.