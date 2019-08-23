Iconic fire tower gets new life after community effort

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – An 80-year-old fire tower at Ouabache State Park was rededicated after the surrounding community raised money to restore it and build a new plaza around its base.

The Friends of Ouabache State Park group raised $83,000 through community efforts to paint the tower, build a new sidewalk, install benches and plant new landscaping.

The fundraising began in September 2018, with construction being completed in summer, 2019.

A view from the Ouabache State Park fire tower.

The fire tower was built in the 1930’s to help people spot wildfires in the area. It has since been opened as an observation deck for visitors of the park.

There are five other fire towers in state parks. The next to be rededicated by the Indiana DNR is at McCormick’s Creek near Bloomington.