Halloween can be a spooky time for those who celebrate with thriller movies, suspenseful music and creepy costumes. It can also be scary for your pets, too, for other reasons. Doorbells ringing, strangers walking and loud noises can startle your pets on Oct. 31.
To alleviate pet stress, veterinary expert Dr. Sarah Wooten of Pumpkin Pet Insurance shared her top 5 tips on how to keep your pets safe this Halloween.
- Keep candy out of reach – Dr. Wooten said “chocolate, raisins and xylitol are all toxic to pets,” so be sure to place candy bowls on high shelves where no pets can reach.
- Thoughtfully place your decorations – Exposed wires, open flames and glow sticks among other decorations can harm pets if chewed on/in contact with.
- Put pets in another room on Halloween night – Trick-or-treating can create a high-stress situation for pets, so Dr. Wooten suggests making your pet “safely confined” in another room, crate or bed.
- Make sure costumes fit correctly – Tight, restrictive pet costumes can cause irritation and trouble breathing to some pets. Keep an eye on your furry friends for any signs of uncomfortableness if they are dressing up!
- Keep collars and leashes up to date – In the event that your pet runs out of the house, Dr. Wooten encourages pet owners to keep collars, tags and leashes on/nearby with correct information.