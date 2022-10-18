Halloween can be a spooky time for those who celebrate with thriller movies, suspenseful music and creepy costumes. It can also be scary for your pets, too, for other reasons. Doorbells ringing, strangers walking and loud noises can startle your pets on Oct. 31.

To alleviate pet stress, veterinary expert Dr. Sarah Wooten of Pumpkin Pet Insurance shared her top 5 tips on how to keep your pets safe this Halloween.