(WANE) — The Indiana Attorney General’s Office has released its monthly list of items recalled for various safety reasons by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in September:

If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to August, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.