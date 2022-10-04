(WANE) — The Indiana Attorney General’s Office has released its monthly list of items recalled for various safety reasons by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in September:
- RIDGE Jogging Strollers from UPPAbaby
- Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers from Baby Trend
- Infant Bath Seats from Yuboloo
- Children’s Sandals from Kolan
- Children’s HearMuffs from Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio
- Miffy First Lights from Mr Maria
- Spalding® Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals from Russell Brands
- Ladders Sold with Bunk Bed and Hutch Sets from Canyon Furniture Company
- Roots & Harvest Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars from LEM Products Distribution
- One Stick GEN 2 Climbing Sticks from Tethrd
- Murphy Beds from Cyme Tech
- Cordless Lawn Mowers from Snow Joe
- Metal Hanging Chairs from TJX
- R5 and Caledonia-5 Bicycles and Replacement Stems from Cervélo
- Ceramic Mugs with Cork Bottoms from Accompany USA
- Pool and Spa Drain Covers from Chyir Myd
If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to August, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.