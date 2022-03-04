BOSTON (AP) — A bronze bell cast in 1834 in Paul Revere’s Massachusetts foundry is coming home.

The historic bell is being returned on Friday to the Paul Revere Heritage Site in Canton, just south of Boston, where the Revolutionary War patriot’s son originally created it.

In this handout photograph provided by Amy Miller, a bronze bell forged in 1834 by Paul Revere’s son, Joseph Warren Revere, is readied for shipping in Chino Hills, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022, for transport to the Paul Revere Heritage Site in Canton, Massachusetts. (Amy Miller photo via AP)

In this handout photograph provided by Amy Miller, a bronze bell forged in 1834 by Paul Revere’s son, Joseph Warren Revere, is loaded on a forklift in Chino Hills, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022, for transport to the Paul Revere Heritage Site in Canton, Massachusetts. (Amy Miller photo via AP)

Over the past 188 years, the bell has rung in two churches in Ohio and was privately acquired by a California couple.

But the couple’s children wanted the public to be able to view and appreciate it, so they’ve donated it to the Paul Revere Heritage Site.

The museum says Revere’s son, Joseph Warren Revere, made the 1,000-pound bell.