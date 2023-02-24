(CBS) – The World’s Tallest Digital Ukraine Flag and the World’s Most-Enormous Electronic Message of Freedom are lighting up the South Florida skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

The massive images signal American solidarity with the people of Ukraine on the one year observance of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The 700-foot-tall, futuristic Paramount Miami superstructure features the world’s most technologically advanced animation lighting system.