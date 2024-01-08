BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

With prices like these, you can afford to try any new year fitness trend you want

It’s a new year — is it also time for a new you? If your resolution for 2024 includes fitness goals (or just trying out a new fitness trend you saw on TikTok), you should probably head to Five Below, where fitness gear is so affordable, they’re practically giving it away.

I mean, where else can you get a yoga mat for just $5.95? How about a $5 foam roller or a 40-ounce water bottle that looks just like the TikTok-famous Stanley Quencher (only this one is a fraction of the price at only $5.55)?

Five Below has everything you need to jump-start your fitness routine in the new year. Check out some of our favorite finds below.

Fitness gear at Five Below you need for the new year

Series-8 Fitness Fitness Bar With Resistance Tubes

This full-body workout set uses resistance instead of lifting weights to give you a strength-training workout wherever you need it. It includes one bar and two resistance tubes, so it’s perfect for pilates and other full-body workouts.

Series-8 Fitness Mini Fitness Ball 9in

This 9-inch diameter fitness ball can help you work out at home or at the gym. Use it for floor exercises, stretches and more.

Series-8 Fitness Ropeless Jump Rope With Digital Display

Jump rope without the rope to get your cardio with this digital smart device that tracks your progress toward your workout goals. It requires one LR44 button cell battery, which is included.

Series 8-Fitness Optical Print Yoga Mat 6Mm x 24in x 68in

This 24-by-68-inch yoga mat is just under a quarter of an inch thick for a comfortable, protected workout. Use it for yoga, pilates, floor work and more.

Series-8 Fitness 10lb Dumbbell

This 10-pound dumbbell is just what you need for at-home toning, and at just $5.95, it’s a steal you can’t pass up.

Foam Roller 12in x 6in

Release tension and massage sore muscles after a workout with this foam roller, which can assist with workouts, stretching, physical therapy and more.

40oz Ombre Hydraquench Tumbler With Handle

This 40-ounce tumbler is comparable to Stanley’s cult-favorite Quencher, with a handle for easy carrying and a narrow base that helps it easily fit into car cup holders.

Series-8 Fitness Ab Wheel

Give your core a hard workout at home with this ab wheel, which is perfect for leveling up push ups to get even more of a burn with every rep.

Series-8 Fitness Resistance Band Rower

Resistance bands make each workout more effective, and this rower helps you get an all-body workout efficiently from home. Plus, it’s compact enough to store away when you aren’t using it.

Series-8 Fitness Push Up Stands

Improve your form with these push up stands, which offer better range of motion when you do body weight exercises, either at home or at the gym.

