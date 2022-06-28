(AP) – A lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims two employees with a North Carolina company say they were fired after refusing to participate in the firm’s daily Christian devotionals.

The plaintiffs, one an atheist and the other an agnostic, say the daily prayer meetings went against their respective religious beliefs. In the lawsuit, the EEOC says daily prayer meetings are part of the business model of Aurora Pro Services in Greensboro.

According to the complaint, attendance at the prayer meetings was mandatory for employees and was a condition of employment regardless of a worker’s religious beliefs or affiliation.