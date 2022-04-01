INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of products that have been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Check out the list below to see if you own any of these items:

Ionic Smartwatches from Fitbit

Bee Happy 12 Days of Craft Advent Calendars from ALDI

PIRANA Descender Canyoneering from Petzl

Snowmobiles from BRP

Free-Standing and Slide-in Electric and Gas Ranges from Danby

Flashlights from Olight Ecommerce Technology

Be the Band Music Sets from Crate and Barrel

Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) from American Honda

Airborne Gummies from Reckitt

Illuminated Mirrors from RH

B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn Wooden Activity Toddler Walkers from Maison Battat

Sirrus Bicycles with Alloy Cranks from Specialized Bicycle Components

PhysiciansCare Brand Over-the-Counter Drugs from Acme United Corporation

DigitDots Magnetic Balls from HD Premier

Portable Water Immersion Heaters from ToolGuards

Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets from Sakar International

Ninebot Children’s Bicycle Helmets from Segway

EGL and ACE-branded Youth ATVs from EGL

Ramones 14-Inch Kids Bicycles from Commencal

tonies Blocks from Boxine U.S.

Metal Lockable Drug Chests from Maped Helix USA

Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarms from Universal Security Instruments

Bluetooth Speakers from SOUNDBOKS

Kid O Hudson Glow Rattles from PlayMonster

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to March, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.