INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of products that have been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Check out the list below to see if you own any of these items:
Ionic Smartwatches from Fitbit
Bee Happy 12 Days of Craft Advent Calendars from ALDI
PIRANA Descender Canyoneering from Petzl
Snowmobiles from BRP
Free-Standing and Slide-in Electric and Gas Ranges from Danby
Flashlights from Olight Ecommerce Technology
Be the Band Music Sets from Crate and Barrel
Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) from American Honda
Airborne Gummies from Reckitt
Illuminated Mirrors from RH
B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn Wooden Activity Toddler Walkers from Maison Battat
Sirrus Bicycles with Alloy Cranks from Specialized Bicycle Components
PhysiciansCare Brand Over-the-Counter Drugs from Acme United Corporation
DigitDots Magnetic Balls from HD Premier
Portable Water Immersion Heaters from ToolGuards
Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets from Sakar International
Ninebot Children’s Bicycle Helmets from Segway
EGL and ACE-branded Youth ATVs from EGL
Ramones 14-Inch Kids Bicycles from Commencal
tonies Blocks from Boxine U.S.
Metal Lockable Drug Chests from Maped Helix USA
Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarms from Universal Security Instruments
Bluetooth Speakers from SOUNDBOKS
Kid O Hudson Glow Rattles from PlayMonster
If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to March, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.