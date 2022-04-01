INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of products that have been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Check out the list below to see if you own any of these items:

Ionic Smartwatches from Fitbit 

Bee Happy 12 Days of Craft Advent Calendars from ALDI 

PIRANA Descender Canyoneering from Petzl 

Snowmobiles from BRP 

Free-Standing and Slide-in Electric and Gas Ranges from Danby 

Flashlights from Olight Ecommerce Technology 

Be the Band Music Sets from Crate and Barrel 

Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) from American Honda 

Airborne Gummies from Reckitt 

Illuminated Mirrors from RH 

B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn Wooden Activity Toddler Walkers from Maison Battat 

Sirrus Bicycles with Alloy Cranks from Specialized Bicycle Components 

PhysiciansCare Brand Over-the-Counter Drugs from Acme United Corporation 

DigitDots Magnetic Balls from HD Premier 

Portable Water Immersion Heaters from ToolGuards 

Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets from Sakar International 

Ninebot Children’s Bicycle Helmets from Segway 

EGL and ACE-branded Youth ATVs from EGL 

Ramones 14-Inch Kids Bicycles from Commencal 

tonies Blocks from Boxine U.S. 

Metal Lockable Drug Chests from Maped Helix USA 

Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarms from Universal Security Instruments 

Bluetooth Speakers from SOUNDBOKS 

Kid O Hudson Glow Rattles from PlayMonster 

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product. 

To view recalls issued prior to March, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website