INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of consumer products recalled in February. Click on the links for more info.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in February:

Chest of Drawers from BFG North Carolina

SureClose READYFIT 180° Hinge-Closer Sets from D&D Technologies

All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) from Maxtrade

Koyo Bounca The Squig Plush Toys from Games Workshop

Children’s Robes from BAOPTEIL

Tennis Tables from Escalade Sports

Geek Heat Personal Heaters from Home Easy

Children’s Nightgowns from AllMeInGeld

Lanyards with Carabiners from Petzl Recalls

Kids Crew Socks from Stance

Seats from Harbor Freight Tools

Children’s Stackable Toys from Stack Em’ Up Books

WORX Electric Pressure Washers from Positec USA

Electric Space Heaters from Shop LC

Mattresses from Serta

All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Snowmobiles from BRP

Children’s Sleepwear from Esme

Utility Vehicles from American Landmaster

Freestanding Gas Ranges from Viking Range

Snap Duo Trend Strollers from Valco

Scarves from In-Things

Double-Wick Autumn Candles from Anecdote Candles

Golf Cars and PTV’s from Yamaha

Robotic Lawnmowers from Husqvarna

Children’s Sleepwear from H&M

Snowmobiles from Polaris Industries

Infant Walkers from Zeno

BrushX Hot Air Brushes from Ecom Brands

Inspector Play Kits from Lovevery

Menorahs from TJX

Teethers from Bebe au Lait

Children’s Handbags from Kelly Wynne

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it immediately and check its recall notice. Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to February, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.