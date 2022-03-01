INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of consumer products recalled in February. Click on the links for more info.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in February:
Chest of Drawers from BFG North Carolina
SureClose READYFIT 180° Hinge-Closer Sets from D&D Technologies
All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) from Maxtrade
Koyo Bounca The Squig Plush Toys from Games Workshop
Children’s Robes from BAOPTEIL
Tennis Tables from Escalade Sports
Geek Heat Personal Heaters from Home Easy
Children’s Nightgowns from AllMeInGeld
Lanyards with Carabiners from Petzl Recalls
Kids Crew Socks from Stance
Seats from Harbor Freight Tools
Children’s Stackable Toys from Stack Em’ Up Books
WORX Electric Pressure Washers from Positec USA
Electric Space Heaters from Shop LC
Mattresses from Serta
All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Snowmobiles from BRP
Children’s Sleepwear from Esme
Utility Vehicles from American Landmaster
Freestanding Gas Ranges from Viking Range
Snap Duo Trend Strollers from Valco
Scarves from In-Things
Double-Wick Autumn Candles from Anecdote Candles
Golf Cars and PTV’s from Yamaha
Robotic Lawnmowers from Husqvarna
Children’s Sleepwear from H&M
Snowmobiles from Polaris Industries
Infant Walkers from Zeno
BrushX Hot Air Brushes from Ecom Brands
Inspector Play Kits from Lovevery
Menorahs from TJX
Teethers from Bebe au Lait
Children’s Handbags from Kelly Wynne
If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it immediately and check its recall notice. Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to February, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.