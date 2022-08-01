Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of products recalled in July. Consumers should take full advantage of the solutions available for those who purchased the recalled items.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in July:

Lawn Tractors from John Deere

Tents from Westfield Outdoor

Fugleman Utility Terrain Vehicles from Segway Powersports

Tony Hawk Silver Metallic Multi-Purpose Helmets from Sakar International

Key West Knock Down Hammock Stands from The Hammock Source

Cayden 9-Drawer Chests from Samson International

i330R SCUBA Diving Computers from Aqualung

Silicone Baby Toy Bear Activity Toys from Konges Sløjd Denmark A/S

Toy Box with Bins from Monti Kids

LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoules from Vichy Laboratoires

LRB™ Leg Loops from Crye Precision

Look Touch Books from Scholastic

If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to July, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.