Travel through the Sierra was disrupted by a massive boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 at Echo Summit outside Lake Tahoe on Thursday.

The California Department of Transportation said crews worked through the night to prepare to blow up the rock.

Caltrans said it hoped to have the highway open by Friday afternoon.

The return of winter weather prompted forecasters to advise people planning mountain travel to be prepared for snowy roads Friday and Saturday in the Sierra Nevada, the Cascades and ranges north and east of Los Angeles.

The late-season storms follow very dry weather in January and February that left the Sierra snowpack far below normal, renewing calls for water conservation.