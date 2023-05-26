INDIANAPOLIS — Memorial Day is on Monday, and it’s the perfect opportunity to remember those who have served our country and fire up the grill to cook up some barbeque.

Private Chef and Culinary Instructor Kat Weathers joined the FOX59 Morning crew to share two recipes you’ll want to try for the holidays.

Chipotle Chicken Burgers with Orange Mayo

chicken burgers with orange mayo (Chef Kat Weathers)

Ingredients

1 large egg yolk

1 large clove garlic, peeled and finely minced

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice, plus more as needed

1 to 2 whole chipotle peppers in adobo, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon water

1 cup avocado or canola oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 pound ground chicken

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Salt & pepper

4 brioche hamburger buns, split and toasted

Toppings of choice: lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, etc

Directions

To prepare the orange mayonnaise: Place egg yolk, garlic, orange juice, chipotle, and water in the bowl of a food processor. With the machine running, slowly add oil to form a thick sauce, stopping and scraping the sides of the bowl as needed. Season with salt, pepper, and additional orange juice and chipotle as needed.

Place ground chicken in a medium mixing bowl and season with onion powder, garlic powder salt, pepper, and two tablespoons of orange mayonnaise and mix gently. Form into four patties. Keep refrigerated until ready to cook.

Over medium-high temperature, grill burgers for about 5-6 minutes per side or until they are cooked through and reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

To serve: Top burgers with desired toppings and a dollop of chipotle orange mayonnaise.

Grilled Pound Cake with Mixed Berries

grilled pound cake with mixed berries (Chef Kat Weathers)

Ingredients

Yield: 8 servings

1 loaf of good quality store-bought or homemade pound cake, sliced into 8 portions

4 tablespoons melted butter

Strawberries

1 pint of strawberries, sliced

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blueberries

1 cup blackberries

2 tablespoons canola oil, for brushing grill, divided

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Whipped cream, optional

Directions: