If you’ve been waiting for just the right time to upgrade your home entertainment system, the time is now. Amazon Prime Day is here, and the deals are excellent. We found discounts on TVs from top brands, including Toshiba, Samsung, LG and Sony, as well as bargains on streaming devices, projector screens, sound bars and more. But act fast — these deals won’t last long.

Last updated on July 11, 2023, at 2 a.m. PT

Shop this article: Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV, Toshiba All-New 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV and Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart TV

Best TV deals on Prime Day

Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 50% OFF

If you’re working with a budget and want to snag a 4K TV, the Insignia F30 Series is an excellent choice. For under $200, you’ll get a 43-inch TV suitable for a living room, basement or bedroom. It delivers exceptional picture quality and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV 20% OFF

Those looking for a big-screen TV to watch sporting events and movies will love this 75-inch 4K TV. It boasts QLED technology for stunning visuals and vibrant colors and supports several picture-enhancing technologies, including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. Plus, canvas mode lets you display artwork when it’s idle.

Toshiba All-New 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $110 COUPON

The border of some TVs means some screen area is sacrificed, but that’s not an issue with this TV, thanks to its bezel-less design. Dolby Vision and HDR 10 automatically tweak color contrast for an improved viewing experience, and the Fire TV interface provides access to thousands of streaming apps.

SofaBaton X1 Universal Remote 10% COUPON

Having several controls lying around can clutter your home entertainment space, but this universal remote can sync to all your devices. With this remote, you can manage your TV, cable box and streaming devices and create personalized one-click functions. It works with Alexa or Google Assistant and has backlit buttons.

Wediou Projector Screen with Stand 40% COUPON

You’ll need a solid projector screen like this to watch movies the old-fashioned way. This 80-inch projector screen has a 160-degree wide viewing angle and a portable folding design that lets you set it up and tear it down effortlessly. It’s easy to clean and doesn’t wrinkle.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart TV 46% OFF

At 24 inches, this is an excellent smart TV for small spaces such as kitchens and bedrooms. It offers crisp visuals at a 720p resolution and a built-in Fire TV smart interface so you can download streaming apps and stream your favorite content. It comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Apple AirPlay.

Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series Smart TV 35% OFF

The 2-Series TVs are an older line of Fire TVs, but they’re still excellent smart TVs that you can get a significant discount on. This 32-inch TV supports image- and sound-enhancing technologies such as HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio for an immersive experience. Plus, you can access popular streaming apps as well as free live TV channels.

Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Smart TV 27% OFF

This is one of the best full HD TVs you can get this Prime Day for less than $200. The 40-inch screen size makes it versatile enough for a basement, living room or bedroom, and you’ll get several high-end features, including AMD FreeSync, Apple AirPlay, built-in Chromecast, Alexa compatibility and a V-Gaming engine that automatically enhances image during gaming.

More TVs and accessories we love

Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best discounts of the Prime Day sale. Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

