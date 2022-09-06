WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Ticks, and the diseases they spread, are becoming more common, and a Purdue University professor says people need to take precautions.

Catherine Hill, a professor of medical entomology in the Department of Entomology at Purdue University, says that tick-borne diseases have been increasing throughout the U.S. and globally.

She says factors such as changing climate patterns, increases in population, urbanization and habitat loss could be contributing to this increase in tick encounters.

Hill says climate change may be affecting the geographic range of tick populations, changing their seasonal activity.

She says tucking pants into socks and performing a tick check before heading indoors are helpful precautions to take in order to prevent getting bit by ticks.

If you get bitten by a tick and start to get a headache or rash, Hill recommends seeing a medical provider as soon as possible.