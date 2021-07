FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - In a season where the number of COVID-19 cases have started to rise and allergic reactions have triggered the sniffles, a doctor has clarified the difference between the two. Allergies can be confused with mild COVID-19 symptoms, even in those who have been vaccinated.

"If you don't normally have allergy type symptoms and all of a sudden you do, that would prompt me to think about seeking care," Dr. Joshua Kline told WANE 15. "Whereas, if you normally have allergies this time of year, you might taking something over the counter, and you don't have a fever or body aches or upset stomach, I think it's very reasonable to try your allergy treatment first."