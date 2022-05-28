ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A favorite sweet shop in northeast Indiana is determined to break a world record Saturday.

Tom’s Donuts is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most donuts made by hand in an 8-hour period. The business invites the public to witness it all first-hand at a ‘Memorial Day Block Party’ in Angola.

According to the Facebook page, people began lining up to participate at 4 a.m., two hours before the start of the event.

The record-breaking attempt lasts until 2 p.m., but all-day festivities include face painting, corn hole tournaments, donut eating contests, prizes and giveaways. At 8 p.m., a band is scheduled to play dance-worthy hits from the ’80s and ’90s. Once the sun goes down, it’s time for the annual Tom’s Donuts Fireworks Spectacular.

It’s all happening at the 4 Corners Lake James location, 300 Lane 101 on Jimmerson Lake. Stay tuned for updates on the Tom’s Donuts Facebook page.