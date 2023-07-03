Todd Eigenschink is not a common name, but then again, this ‘Todd’ is not your average guy.

He’s a triathlete who balances a family with a busy career. He serves on three boards and volunteers his talents to several organizations, including his church.

On a beautiful morning in late June, Todd is at the Jorgensen Family YMCA in Southwest Fort Wayne. On this day, he’s a volunteer for Trail Buddies. The program is for individuals that either have a disability or are unable to pedal a bike on their own.

Todd Eigenschink, Noella Bosler and Chris Welling enjoy the ride.

Todd straps on his safety helmet and helps 94-year-old Noella Bosler as she slides into the front seat of the Duet bicycle. They’re joined by volunteer Chris Welling who will ride in front of the Duet as a safety guide.

Smiles are constant and laughter fills the air as the three prepare to take off.

Eigenschink is a system administrator at Ferguson Advertising in Fort Wayne. He manages the company’s internal network. The IT job doesn’t provide a lot of sunshine, so he’s excited to get out of the office for some fresh air.

“I work 60 hours a week at what is mostly a desk job,” he says. “So, this is the opposite of that.”

Todd and Noella along the trail at the Jorgensen Family YMCA.

As he and Noella ride along the trail and marvel at the blue sky, he smiles and thinks about how blessed he is to do this. “I have the ability to do all the things I want to do,” he says. “Some people dont, so I’ll share what I can.”

In his next breath he jokes, “I’m not going to put Noella on my back and go running, but I can take her on a bike ride.” Noella laughs at the notion, and barely a moment passes on the ride where she doesn’t have a full smile on her face. “I do feel pretty important when I’m in one of these,” she says. “I look forward to it and count the days until I can get back in the duet bike.”

Along the trail, they encounter a pair of small dogs out for a stroll with their owners. Bosler interacts with the pooches who are more than happy to shower her with love.

Noella Bosler meets a furry friend along the trail.

“Everybody has a good time,” says Welling, who never seems to stop smiling herself. “I love it. It’s so much fun!”

Eigenschink calls it a win-win situation. “Why can’t I help people experience the stuff I want to experience anyway? I want to be out on my bike, so why not bring other people along for the ride?”

A gentle breeze blows in their faces as Todd rings the bell and says a cheerful “Weeeeee,” to Noella in the front seat. She responds with a huge smile and raises both hands as if on a roller coaster going down a big hill at Cedar Point.

94-year-old Noella Bosler and volunteer Todd Eigenschink enjoy a Trail Buddies ride.

“Just being able to see the joy on their faces is amazing,” says Rebekah Coffey, Director of Adaptive Services at the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. “Maybe they thought they would never ride a bike again, or have this opportunity. Just being able to be outside is incredible!”

Noella has been enjoying every second of these rides since the YMCA started the program about seven years ago. She draws a big laugh from everyone when she says, “I just sit here like a queen bee and let the wonderful volunteers do all the work.”

You don’t need to be a triathlete to be a Trail Buddies volunteer, but Welling says it has it’s advantages. Referring to Todd, she says with a big laugh, “He’s a workhorse.”

Together they go on “Todd rides,” as she calls them. “When he pedals, we go on hills that I wouldn’t go on!”

Todd Eigenschink competing in the cycle portion of a triathlon. Photo Courtesy Todd Eigenschink.

Todd climbing hills or pushing himself to the limit is nothing new.

“I picked up triathlon about ten years ago, almost on a dare,” he says. Preparing turned into an escape for him. “I just fell in love with it. It became my thing. The one thing I did outside of work and volunteering.”

Sharing his adventurous spirit is what Todd is all about. “I have learned that my role in life is to use the talents that I have to help other people,” he says. “Working out is my way to recharge from everything.”

In between heavy breaths, with sweat pouring down his face, he explains with a wry smile. “I just have to turn off my brain, use the muscles, and suffer some.”

He works out twice a week at Catalyst Fitness under the watchful eye of Personal Trainer Sara Miller. She puts Todd through the paces of a grueling leg workout at 7:30 on a Thursday morning.

“My goal is to survive,” he jokes in between a set of deadlifts. “Her goal is to make me not survive, at least that’s the way it feels.”

Miller knows how to get the max out of the workout even if she doesn’t know everything about the man who pushes himself so hard. “I know about a lot of the stuff he does,” she says with a knowing grin. “He doesn’t brag about himself, but I have a feeling he does a lot.”

Todd Eigenschink smiles after saying he “needs to suffer some” during a leg workout at Catalyst Fitness.

That statement rings true. Eigenschink serves on the Board of Directors for Community Transportation Network, Crimestoppers and Emmaus Lutheran School. He donates his IT talents to those organizations as well as Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

On top of that he serves as Treasurer at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church and helps out in the audio/visual department.

Todd got hooked on the Trail Buddies program when he took his then 14-year-old son to learn about it. The two have done volunteer rides together. He tries to involve his family in as many volunteer opportunities as possible, but admits it’s a juggling act.

“He’s a busy guy,” says Coffey with an appreciative smile. “He’s working. He’s a family guy. To still find time to provide opportunities for all really shows his heart.”

The Trail Buddies program is “all about smiles”. Photo Courtesy: YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

Todd says the payoff is more than worth it. “A lot of the riders that I pedal for are disabled, maybe nonverbal. The rider sits in front of me so I can’t see their face, but at the end of the ride, Chris will send me a picture and the rider will have an ear-to-ear grin.”

Welling says the program is all about the smiles. “We get so many smiles and hugs, if that isn’t worth it, what is?”

Not that anyone needed proof, but after the ride was over, Noella called Todd and Chris together to thank them with a group hug. With a warm smile she proudly proclaimed, “those are my friends!” Clearly, the feeling was mutual.

It’s easy to why Todd Eigenschink and the Trail Buddies program are POSITIVELY FORT WAYNE!

To learn how be a Trail Buddies rider or volunteer, you can contact Rebekah Coffey at (260)755-4961, Extension 2161.

The organization is especially looking for volunteers at the Whitley County Family YMCA which recently launched the program.