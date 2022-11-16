INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) With winter and colder weather arriving, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning residents to watch out for scams.

He says be on the lookout for these telltale tactics:

Call to tell you that you have utility payments overdue and that you must pay right away — often through unorthodox methods such as wiring money or using gift cards.

Call “as a courtesy” to let you know you overpaid your utility bill — and asking for personal information they supposedly need to refund your money.

Send you an email or text with a link indicating that you have an overdue bill or invoice.

Show up at your house unexpectedly to supposedly make needed repairs to equipment such as gas meters — and saying you must pay on the spot to keep the heat on.

If you believe you have been the victim of any scam or attempted scam, call Attorney General Rokita’s office at 1-800-382-5516 or go to indianaconsumer.com.