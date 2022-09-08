FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s not uncommon to hear that there isn’t enough parking available in downtown Fort Wayne.

With recent construction projects taking up some of the on-street parking, those sentiments have grown louder.

Visit Fort Wayne‘s VP of Marketing and Communications, Kristen Guthrie, says the truth of the matter is there are plenty of spots available.

“Really, there are ample spots between surface lots, and garages, and on-street parking. Even on Saturdays and Sundays, some of them are free,” Guthrie said.

She suggests planning ahead any time you intend to park downtown.

One easy way to do that is to go to visitfortwayne.com/parking.

There, they provide a parking map that shows all of the available parking spaces and even includes rates.

“There are a lot of options,” Guthrie added. “There is some construction going on, but we certainly try to communicate that and to show where the available parking is so that people can find something they’re comfortable with.”

With events on the community calendar this weekend like Be a Tourist in Your Hometown, it may lead people to thinking that the parking situation will be worse, but Guthrie said it won’t be an issue.

She noted that there’s usually free parking on the weekends and all of the participating locations will have free parking. On top of that, weekends don’t have the high volume of downtown workers occupying parking spaces.

Again, Guthrie said the best way to find parking is to know where to go ahead of time.

She said it also helps to find a spot you’re comfortable parking and stick to it. Something the map will help with.

“We just want to make things as easy as possible for people because we know they’ll come down and have a great experience,” she said.