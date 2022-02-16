FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps season is almost here, and tickets are set to go on sale this morning at 10 a.m.

Tickets will start at just $7 and can be purchased online here, by calling 260-482-6400, or at Parkview Field. If you buy tickets in person at Parkview Field, you will save 15 percent off of any purchase in The Orchard Team Store that day.

Currently the MLB is in a lockout, but that isn’t expected to affect the 2022 season for the TinCaps (Minor League Baseball’s High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres). Their first game will be on the road at Dayton on April 8th. Opening Day at Parkview Field is Tuesday, April 12th (6:35 p.m.), when the ’Caps host the

South Bend Cubs.