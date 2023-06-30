EASTLAKE, Ohio (WANE) – After dominating the series opener at Lake County on Thursday, the TinCaps settled for a split against the Captains during Friday’s doubleheader at Classic Park.

In game one, Jackson Merrill led off Fort Wayne with a solo shot on the game’s second pitch. The MLB Future All-Star also blasted a solo home run in the top of the third inning, but it wasn’t enough as Lake County took the first leg of the doubleheader in a 4-2 win.

Game two offered plenty of late-game heroics for the TinCaps. Down to their last out, Albert Fabian crushed a go-ahead grand slam to right center field to put Fort Wayne ahead, 4-2. The TinCaps would keep Lake County off the board in the bottom of the seventh inning to seal the win.

The TinCaps continue their 6-game series at Lake County on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.