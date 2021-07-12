TinCaps offering complimentary tickets to honor military members

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The TinCaps are partnering with OmniSource LLC, Steel Dynamics Inc., and the San Diego Padres to welcome military personnel to Parkview Field for Military Appreciation Day on Aug. 29

Complimentary tickets are currently available for military families—both active and veteran—to enjoy the game. The Padres, Fort Wayne’s Major League Baseball affiliate, are underwriting the costs for 1,000 tickets for military families.

“The events of the last year-plus have given us pause to prioritize what really matters,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “Supporting our military for the sacrifices they make is at the top of the list. We’re so grateful for partners like OmniSource, Steel Dynamics, and the Padres that help us thank the military in our area.”

The TinCaps are also continuing their partnerships with multiple military organizations, offering military personnel in attendance the chance to visit kiosks highlighting many of the support organizations and offerings available to military in the region.

Tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans with questions can contact Morgan Warnock at 260-482-6400 or warnock@tincaps.com. In addition, the TinCaps continue to take nominations for the team’s Hero of the Game throughout the season.