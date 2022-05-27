FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The TinCaps are striking out the stigma of mental illness through their first-ever Mental Health Awareness night taking place at Saturday night’s game.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness in Fort Wayne will be providing resources at Saturday night’s game, and t-shirts will be sold to donate to the organization.

In addition to the game, the TinCaps will also be auctioning one-of-a-kind jerseys signed by players.

These jerseys will be signed by players and will be auctioned off. All proceeds go to The National Alliance of Mental Illness in Fort Wayne.

“The different panels of green represent different ethnicities that go and seek mental health treatment every year. On the backside, we have five dots, and one dot is blacked out because 1 in 5 adults so suffer from a mental illness, so we’re trying to make it seem that no matter who you are, you could be or are affected by mental illness,” Morgan Olson assistant director of marketing and promotions said.

The jerseys are priced around $100 and will be auctioned off to support the National Alliance of Mental Illness in Fort Wayne. Two dollars from every t-shirt purchase of $28 will be donated to the organization.

The jersey auction will end on June 3 at 5 p.m and can either be mailed or picked up at the ballpark.